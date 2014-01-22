US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, IBM weighs on Dow index

NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as corporate earnings provided investors with little reason to buy in a stock market that has been unable to find its footing after a strong rally last year.

Shares of IBM weighed down the Dow after the world's biggest technology services company missed revenue expectations for a fourth straight quarter amid weakening demand, particularly in growth markets like China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.7 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,392.74, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,845.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.714 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,234.474.