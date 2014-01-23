版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 22:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on earnings, China data

NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, after disappointing manufacturing data in China and discouraging earnings reports from bellwether names such as McDonald's Corp.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.50 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,299.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.85 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,838.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.75 points, or 0.47 percent, at 4,223.25.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐