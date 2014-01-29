US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed decision

NEW YORK Jan 29 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday as the Turkish lira weakened despite its central bank's bold interest-rate hike and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day on its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.89 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,798.67, the S&P 500 lost 13.84 points or 0.77 percent, to 1,778.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.968 points or 0.83 percent, to 4,063.995.