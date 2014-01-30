US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back after data; Facebook jumps

NEW YORK Jan 30 Wall Street rebounded at the open on Thursday from the previous session's decline after data showed robust household spending and rising exports helped the U.S. economy to grow 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.89 points or 0.51 percent, to 15,818.68, the S&P 500 gained 9.43 points or 0.53 percent, to 1,783.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.025 points or 1.16 percent, to 4,098.459.