US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down after ADP report

NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday following a report on the private labor market that was weaker than expected, though investors were also looking ahead to impending data on the services sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,413.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.30 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,749.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.33 points, or 0.43 percent, at 4,014.19.
