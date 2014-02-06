版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open with slight gains after data

NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday as a better-than-expected report on weekly initial jobless claims boosted confidence the economy was improving, although caution remained ahead of Friday's employment report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.66 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,498.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.36 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,757.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.01 points, or 0.42 percent, at 4,028.56.
