US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open after two-day rally

NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday following the best two-day performance in four months on the S&P 500 and ahead of new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.3 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,768.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.34 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,794.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.502 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,126.363.
