版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after 4-day rally

NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a four-day rally left the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.69 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,998.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.69 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,821.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.508 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,200.553.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐