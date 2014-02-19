US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open with Fed minutes due

BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
NEW YORK Feb 19 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Wednesday amid caution ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, even as investors brushed off weak housing data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.14 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,112.26, the S&P 500 lost 3.43 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,837.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.633 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,264.15.
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
* CVR Refining LP sees 2017 total capital spending of $170 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2plt8Ux) Further company coverage:
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.