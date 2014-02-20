版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher on Markit PMI

NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open after an industry report showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly four years, countering an earlier report that showed a drop in China's factory activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.57 points or 0.19 percent, to 16,071.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.19 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,832.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.55 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,249.503.
