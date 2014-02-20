US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher on Markit PMI

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open after an industry report showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly four years, countering an earlier report that showed a drop in China's factory activity.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.57 points or 0.19 percent, to 16,071.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.19 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,832.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.55 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,249.503.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.