US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed after GDP revision

NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 coming off a record close and after the U.S. government slashed its estimate for fourth-quarter economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,263.27, the S&P 500 gained 1 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,855.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.221 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,327.154.