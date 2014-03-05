US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after ADP; ISM services due

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after two days of sharp swings as investors shrugged off a softer-than-expected reading on the labor market and ahead of the release of the ISM services report.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.51 points, or 0.17 percent, to 16,368.37, the S&P 500 lost 2.12 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,871.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.362 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,351.61.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing