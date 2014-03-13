版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after claims, retail sales data

NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second day of gains, after better-than-expected data on retail sales and the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,362.17, the S&P 500 gained 3.24 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,871.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.047 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,337.379.
