US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply higher with eyes on Crimea

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks rose sharply at the open on Monday, rebounding from a steep drop in the previous week, after Sunday's referendum over whether Crimea will join Russia passed without violence.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.05 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.72, the S&P 500 gained 18.11 points or 0.98 percent, to 1,859.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.048 points or 1.11 percent, to 4,292.444.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.