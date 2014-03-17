版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 21:51 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply higher with eyes on Crimea

NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks rose sharply at the open on Monday, rebounding from a steep drop in the previous week, after Sunday's referendum over whether Crimea will join Russia passed without violence.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.05 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.72, the S&P 500 gained 18.11 points or 0.98 percent, to 1,859.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.048 points or 1.11 percent, to 4,292.444.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐