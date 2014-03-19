版本:
2014年 3月 19日 星期三

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower, with eyes on Yellen

NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks edged modestly lower at the open on Wednesday, following two days of gains, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the conclusion of a two-day Fed policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,320.49, the S&P 500 lost 2.55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,869.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.309 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,324.004. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
