US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower, with eyes on Yellen

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks edged modestly lower at the open on Wednesday, following two days of gains, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the conclusion of a two-day Fed policy meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,320.49, the S&P 500 lost 2.55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,869.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.309 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,324.004. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: