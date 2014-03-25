版本:
2014年 3月 25日 星期二 21:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after two-day selloff

NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, following two days of declines in major indexes, with gains in the energy and healthcare sectors leading the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.65 points or 0.77 percent, to 16,402.34, the S&P 500 gained 12.5 points or 0.67 percent, to 1,869.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.048 points or 0.76 percent, to 4,258.433.

(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
