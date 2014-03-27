版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after data; Citigroup down

NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as the latest economic data pointed to improving conditions, though investors were reluctant to make big bets amid tensions in Ukraine and a drop in Citigroup shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points or 0.02 percent, to 16,266.03, the S&P 500 lost 3.48 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,849.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.178 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,164.401. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐