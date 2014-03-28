版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on China stimulus bets

NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday lifted by remarks from China's Premier Li Keqiang that the Chinese government was ready to take steps to support its economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.42 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,307.65, the S&P 500 gained 6.47 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,855.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.991 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,165.224. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐