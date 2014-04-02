版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after private jobs data

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 near its record high reached in the prior session, after data on the labor market was slightly below expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,517.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,884.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.169 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,276.209. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
