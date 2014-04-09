版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Alcoa rises

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight advance, after Alcoa Inc reported adjusted profits that beat expectations.

Investors were also looking ahead to minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.55 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,318.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.57 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,857.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.37 points, or 0.50 percent, at 4,133.36.

Shares of Alcoa rose 4.5 percent to $13.11. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
