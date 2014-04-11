US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after JPMorgan results

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co, the first of the major Wall Street banks to report results, posted earnings that were below expectations.
Shares of the Dow component fell 3.7 percent to $55.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.52 points, or 0.51 percent, at 16,087.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.09 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,822.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.89 points, or 0.96 percent, at 4,015.22.
For the week, the Dow is down 2 percent, the S&P is down 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq is down 2.6 percent, on track for its third straight weekly decline. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.