US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Citi results, data

NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks rose at the open
on Monday, following a sharp selloff last session, with earnings
results from Citigroup and strong retail sales data lifting
sentiment while traders kept tabs on the possible escalation of
hostilities in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.83 points or
0.5 percent, to 16,106.58, the S&P 500 gained 10.49
points or 0.58 percent, to 1,826.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.053 points or 0.98 percent, to 4,038.787.
