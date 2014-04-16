版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs after China data; Yahoo jumps

NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after China's economic growth exceeded expectations and Yahoo shares rallied on the strength of revenue growth in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which it has a stake.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.8 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,314.36, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,850 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.464 points, or 0.78 percent, to 4,065.625. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
