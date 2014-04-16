US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs after China data; Yahoo jumps

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after China's economic growth exceeded expectations and Yahoo shares rallied on the strength of revenue growth in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which it has a stake.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.8 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,314.36, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,850 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.464 points, or 0.78 percent, to 4,065.625. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.