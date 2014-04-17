US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on mixed earnings

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 17 Wall Street opened flat on Thursday, following three days of gains, as underwhelming results from tech giants Google and IBM were offset by upbeat quarterly numbers from the likes of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and General Electric.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.66 points or 0.15 percent, to 16,400.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.54 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,860.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.557 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,072.668. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: