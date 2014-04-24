US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St resumes climb led by Apple, earnings help

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday, led by gains in Apple after its earnings as well as buyback and stock split announcements, while other sector bellwethers including General Motors and Aetna also rose after results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.68 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,522.33, the S&P 500 gained 6.45 points or 0.34 percent, to 1,881.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.409 points or 0.91 percent, to 4,164.376.
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.