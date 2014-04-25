US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Amazon, Ford results

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Friday as a number of bellwether names, including Amazon
and Ford, fell following their quarterly results,
overshadowing positive numbers from Microsoft.
Amazon shares fell 7.5 percent to $310.80, while Ford was
off 3.1 percent at $15.82. Microsoft, a Dow component, rose 1.1
percent to $40.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.49
points, or 0.32 percent, at 16,448.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.91 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,873.70.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.07 points, or
0.68 percent, at 4,120.27.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway)