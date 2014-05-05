US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China, Ukraine worry

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday on concern China's economy is continuing to lose momentum and as pro-Russian separatists ambushed Ukrainian forces, escalating a conflict that has kept global markets on tenterhooks recently.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.31 points, or 0.35 percent, to 16,454.58, the S&P 500 lost 7.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,873.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.877 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,100.021. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CFO Jennifer Li to step aside for new role as Baidu Capital chief
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows