US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open, indexes near record

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK May 6 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Tuesday as investors hesitated to push the market higher, with major indexes near record levels.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,495.23, the S&P 500 lost 3.86 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,880.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.116 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,126.939. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: