US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Yellen testimony

NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks opened flat on
Thursday after initial jobless claims data pointed to a possible
strengthening in the labor market and ahead of testimony by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.31 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 16,521.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,876.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.52 points, or 0.38
percent, at 4,052.16.
The Nasdaq was pressured again by weakness in Internet
stocks. Priceline fell 3.2 percent to $1,095 while
TripAdvisor Inc was off 2.1 percent to $82.19.
