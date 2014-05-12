版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, pushing S&P 500 near record

NEW YORK May 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of record levels, though geopolitical concerns in the Ukraine could cap gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.51 points or 0.43 percent, to 16,654.85, the S&P 500 gained 9.03 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,887.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.501 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,097.37. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
