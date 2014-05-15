版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Wal-Mart results

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, pressured by weaker-than-expected earnings from Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. retailer.

Shares of Wal-Mart, a Dow component, fell 2.7 percent to $76.73.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.09 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,577.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.35 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,885.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 4,097.74. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
