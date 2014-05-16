版本:
2014年 5月 16日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, on track for weekly drop

NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks were little changed at open on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 ended lower a day earlier, with investors wary of weakness in small-cap names.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.59 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,441.22, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,870.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,069.04. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
