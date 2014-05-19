版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on growth concerns

NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, on the heels of back-to-back weekly declines for the S&P 500 as investors grew cautious over stock valuations with indexes near record levels amid mixed economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.34 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,454.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,874.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,082.63.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐