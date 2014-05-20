US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges down after two-day rally

NEW YORK May 20 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 coming off a two-day rally as investors assessed some of the final corporate results of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,502.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,883.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.53 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,122.28. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)