US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after claims data

NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday in the wake of data showing initial jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, though investors continued to look ahead to data on the housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.55 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,526.51, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 points, or 0 percent, to 1,888.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,135.56. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)