US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on ECB hopes, M&A activity

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
NEW YORK May 27 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as merger activity and expectations for rates cuts by the European Central Bank stoked bids for equities even after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.15 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,642.42, the S&P 500 gained 5.54 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,906.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.74 points or 0.47 percent, to 4,205.55. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.