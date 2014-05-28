版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; S&P near record

NEW YORK May 28 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with technicals in focus and scant key items on the U.S. economic calendar, following yet another record close on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.57 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,669.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.73 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,912.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.46 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,237.53.

