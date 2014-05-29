US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, S&P 500 hits record high

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter due to weather but signs indicated activity has since rebounded.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.95 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,670.13, the S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,915.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.10 points or 0.38 percent, to 4,241.17. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.