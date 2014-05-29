版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 29日 星期四 21:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, S&P 500 hits record high

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter due to weather but signs indicated activity has since rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.95 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,670.13, the S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,915.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.10 points or 0.38 percent, to 4,241.17. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐