US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at the open

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Monday as Wall Street's recent upward momentum continued, though investors found few reasons to push shares decisively higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 at record levels.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points or 0.08 percent, to 16,731.17, the S&P 500 gained 1.44 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,925.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.35 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,246.97. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown