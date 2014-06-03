版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of data

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Tuesday after the S&P and Dow closed at a record high and ahead of data on April durable goods and factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.43 points or 0.24 percent, to 16,704.2, the S&P 500 lost 5.14 points or 0.27 percent, to 1,919.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.22 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,222.98.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐