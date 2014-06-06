US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Payrolls give further lift to rallying stocks

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials extending records further after the latest U.S. payrolls report provided confirmation that economic conditions were improving.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.46 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,868.57, the S&P 500 gained 3.15 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,943.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,308.22.

The S&P and Dow were poised to close their third positive week in a row while for the Nasdaq it would be the fourth. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)