US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly off recent record

NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, as a lack of buying catalysts was evident with the Dow and S&P 500 just below their most recent record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,909.06, the S&P 500 lost 3.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,947.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,332.99. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
