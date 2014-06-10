US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly off recent record

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, as a lack of buying catalysts was evident with the Dow and S&P 500 just below their most recent record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,909.06, the S&P 500 lost 3.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,947.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,332.99. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.