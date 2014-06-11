版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record levels at open

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as investors struggled to find reasons to keep buying with indexes still hovering near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,881.23, the S&P 500 lost 7.28 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,943.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.78 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,320.22. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐