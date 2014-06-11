US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record levels at open

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as investors struggled to find reasons to keep buying with indexes still hovering near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,881.23, the S&P 500 lost 7.28 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,943.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.78 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,320.22. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)