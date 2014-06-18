US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed meeting

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to an impending monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve as it concludes a two-day meeting, although the central bank is not expected to make any major changes.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,803.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.1 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,942.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,340.79. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.