US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to an impending monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve as it concludes a two-day meeting, although the central bank is not expected to make any major changes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,803.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.1 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,942.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,340.79. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
