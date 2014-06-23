US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after six-day rally

NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, following a six-day rally in the benchmark S&P 500, as upbeat manufacturing data in China was offset by soft readings on business activity in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,944.06, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,962.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,370.13. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)