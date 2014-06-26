US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; Barclays weighs on bank shares

NEW YORK, June 26 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday with focus on financial stocks following a fraud lawsuit against British bank Barclays.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.78 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,861.73, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,957.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.05 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,378.71.

U.S.-traded Barclays shares fell 7.5 percent in early trading and the S&P financial sector index dropped 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)