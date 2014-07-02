版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat despite jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, with the milestone level of 17,000 still elusive for the Dow industrials, following a sharp rise for Wall Street in the previous session.

The lack of movement in early trading came despite data showing the U.S. private sector created many more jobs than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.39 points or 0 percent, to 16,956.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 points or 0 percent, to 1,973.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.33 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,459.98. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐