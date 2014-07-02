US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat despite jobs data

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, with the milestone level of 17,000 still elusive for the Dow industrials, following a sharp rise for Wall Street in the previous session.
The lack of movement in early trading came despite data showing the U.S. private sector created many more jobs than expected last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.39 points or 0 percent, to 16,956.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 points or 0 percent, to 1,973.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.33 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,459.98. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: