US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up in early trading

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks inched higher in early trading on Wednesday, bouncing back after two days of declines and following a positive early read on earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.23 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,926.85, the S&P 500 gained 3.68 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,967.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.13 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,401.60.
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage: