US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up in early trading

NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks inched higher in early trading on Wednesday, bouncing back after two days of declines and following a positive early read on earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.23 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,926.85, the S&P 500 gained 3.68 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,967.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.13 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,401.60.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
