US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, investors look to Yellen

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, boosted after earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, though investors were looking ahead to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.69 points or 0.27 percent, to 17,102.11, the S&P 500 gained 2.95 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,980.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,447.34.

Shares of Goldman rose 1.5 percent to $169.67 while JPMorgan rose 3.8 percent to $58.41. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
