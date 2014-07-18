版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens with modest gains after selloff

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, rebounding after the biggest one-day decline for the S&P 500 since April 10, though the index remained on track for a negative week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.54 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,015.35, the S&P 500 gained 4.87 points or 0.25 percent, to 1,962.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.72 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,381.17. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
