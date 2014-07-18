US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens with modest gains after selloff

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, rebounding after the biggest one-day decline for the S&P 500 since April 10, though the index remained on track for a negative week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.54 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,015.35, the S&P 500 gained 4.87 points or 0.25 percent, to 1,962.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.72 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,381.17. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.